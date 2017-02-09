“No Time for God…Is that Right!”

By Lou Coleman

I tell you, I wouldn’t want to be in your shoes right now for nothing in the world. You see, Jesus reveals a critical problem. He says, “But I have this against you, that you have left your first love.” And if you do not repent, I will come to you and remove your lamp stand from its place. [Revelation 2: 4-5]. What a solemn warning. I want you to know that God did not try to reform the descendents of Cain that had no time for Him. He rejected them and ultimately destroyed them in the flood. His complaint of His people was that they failed to give Him the honor and the respect He deserved. They treated Him with contempt and no longer held Him in awe. In their eyes He was no different than they were; and because of that, they were destroyed. God says, “A son honors his father, and a servant his master. Then if I am a father, where is My honor? And if I am a master, where is My respect?” [Malachi 1:6]. He who hath ears let him hear what the Spirit saith.

“From the days of your fathers you have turned aside from My statutes, and have not kept them. Return to Me, and I will return to you,” says the Lord. [Mal. 3:7]. Remember that moment when you first met Me. Remember the love you felt, the stirring in your heart, the adoration you had for Me. Remember how grateful you were for the forgiveness of sins. Remember how at that moment nothing else mattered, only Me. I want you to go back and remember that moment in time. And having that in your memory return to Me. Come back to your first love, to the place and time in your life to where I was everything to you. Return to Me and I will return to you says the Lord!

I want to encourage you in the words of Psalms and Hebrews, “Today, if you hear His voice, do not harden your heart. God is calling you back to the place where He is first and foremost in your life. He wants you to come back to the place where your soul is aflame with love for Him. He wants you to remember those days when just the mere mention of His name was just enough to bring tears to your eyes? He wants you to remember those days when “Amazing Grace” made you want to shout? That is where the Lord wants to bring you back to! That is where He wants you to return to. God’s plan is for you to rekindle that deeply burning first love, rebuild the altars of your worship and serve Him faithfully!

“Today I call heaven and earth to witness that I have set before you life and death. Now choose life so that you and your descendants may live…”