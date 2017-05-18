NSBE’s Summer Engineering Experience Comes to Southern California Region

NATIONAL- The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) has announced the dates and locations of its 2017 Summer Engineering Experience for Kids (SEEK) programs. SEEK, now in its 11th year, is the nation’s largest summer engineering program geared toward African-American pre-college students. The program is undergoing a large, three-year expansion funded by a $2-million grant from the National Science Foundation to NSBE and its project partners, Purdue University and Virginia Tech. SEEK, NSBE’s free, signature out-of-school-time program, will take place in June, July and August this year, at 15 sites in 14 cities across the U.S.

“The SEEK expansion will allow NSBE to make a resounding impact on the nation as we move toward our 10-year strategic goal,” said NSBE National Chair Matthew C. Nelson. NSBE is leading the concerted effort to graduate 10,000 African-American engineers with bachelor’s degrees annually by 2025, a nearly threefold increase over the 2014 total. “Thanks to our dedicated partners, we can expose many more black children to STEM careers, providing the U.S. more of the engineering talent it sorely needs while simultaneously strengthening African-American communities across the country.

SEEK participants engage in team-based, competitive engineering design activities and learn science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts, under the guidance of mentor-instructors, many of whom are collegiate members of NSBE. More than 18,000 students in grades 3–12, more than 20,000 parents and more than 2,800 mentors have participated in SEEK since its launch in Washington, D.C., in 2007. The engineering design activities for the children and teens are provided by SAE International (formerly the Society of Automotive Engineers) — NSBE’s curriculum partner in SEEK since 2007 — and by numerous other organizations. The program enjoys the support of a broad base of corporate, government and nonprofit partners.

NSBE Executive Director Karl W. Reid, Ed.D. is the principal investigator of the NSBE-Purdue-Virginia Tech project, which is titled “Strengthening the STEM Pipeline for Elementary School African Americans, Hispanics, and Girls by Scaling Up Summer Engineering Experiences.” The NSF grant will be used to expand the SEEK program to 31 sites and 27,000 African-American, Hispanic and female third through fifth graders across the U.S., by 2019. The project will measure: the effectiveness of SEEK in improving the students’ STEM-related skills, attitudes and knowledge; the relationship of those qualities to the students’ academic motivation; and the effect of organizational context factors on the students’ STEM experiences and outcomes.

“We look forward to the knowledge that will be gained from this project and to the positive results we will see for aspiring engineers,” said Dr. Reid.

A listing of the SEEK programs for 2017 follows. More information about SEEK is available at www.nsbe.org/seek.

2017 SUMMER ENGINEERING EXPERIENCE FOR KIDS

Current Cities Start Date End Date

Ascension Parish, La. June 19 July 7

Atlanta, Ga. (All-Female) June 12 June 30

Birmingham, Ala. June 12 June 30

Chicago, Ill. July 17 August 4

Detroit, Mich. July 24 August 11

Houston, Texas June 12 June 30

Jackson, Miss. (All-Female) June 26 July 14

Kansas City, Mo. June 5 June 23

Los Angeles, Calif. June 26 July 14

New Orleans, La. June 12 June 30

Oakland, Calif. June 19 July 7

Pittsburgh, Pa. July 3 July 21

Sacramento, Calif. (Twin Rivers) June 19 July 7

Sacramento, Calif. (Sac City) July 17 August 4

Saginaw, Mich. July 24 August 11

Washington, D.C. July 24 August 11