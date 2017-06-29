“Oh, I Know What Your Problem Is… You Done Forgot Where You Came From and Who Brought You Out!”

By Lou Coleman

Going around bragging that you’ve arrived! Well thus saith the Lord; “to the arrogant, ‘Boast no more,’ and to the wicked, ‘Do not lift up your horns.” [Psalms 75:4]. “You think you’ve arrived; but you haven’t arrived yet, says the Lord. Matter of fact your ship is about to sink. Your train is about to leave the station and you are about to experience the ride of your life. [Isaiah 2:12]. After I’m done with you, you will understand how blasphemous it is for you to take ANY of MY GLORY for yourself. Don’t you ever be lifted up in pride where you think it’s you, your talents, your abilities, and how great you are! It’s ALL ME and NOT you! It was Me who delivered you and set you free. It was Me who brought you out of bondage and poverty. It was Me who caused you to get wealth. But how quick you are to forget where I have brought you from. How quick you are to forget those times when you didn’t have a dime to your name. Just because you are in a good place and you seem to be able to provide well for yourself, don’t forget that it is I who has given you, not only the things you have, but also the very ability to provide for yourself.” You got me twisted! You better check yourself before you wreck yourself! It would do you good to remember where I’ve brought you from and where you could have been. If you want to maintain the blessings which I have granted you, then you would be wise to always remember that apart from me you can do nothing. The preposition is “apart” . . . from Me. The result is: nothing, zilch, naught, diddly squat, zippo, without Me! [John 15:5] You Got That! “I am the LORD; that is my name! I will not yield my glory to another or my praise to idols… because no man will get my glory!” [Isaiah 42:8]. “For My own sake, for My own sake, I will do it; For how should My name be profaned? And I will not give My glory to another.” [Isaiah 48:11].

I want you to know that the Bible plainly states that one of the things God hates above all others is pride. God tells us over and over that He resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble. Stealing God’s glory is not something that can be taken lightly! We must understand that if we become arrogant, everything is taken away from us, our position, authority, power, and so on. Case in point, King Nebuchadnezzar [Daniel 4:29-31 34-37] As soon as Nebuchadnezzar said, “I did it,” God said, “The throne has left you.” When he became arrogant, God took away all his prosperity and power in a moment. [Proverbs 16:18] Nebuchadnezzar lost his sanity, wisdom and glory; for seven years, he lived like a wild animal, being drenched with the night dew in the grass of the field. Afterwards, he realized that everything came from God and that he had been foolish to think that he had done everything by himself. He truly repented, and as he praised and thanked God with a humble heart, God restored his sanity and wisdom.

Do not forget the Lord – Remember the fact that all grace and blessings come from God. And as [Deuteronomy chapter 8] says, “Be careful to follow every command I am giving you today, so that you may live and increase and may enter and possess the land the Lord promised on oath to your ancestors. Remember how the Lord your God led you all the way in the wilderness these [] years, to humble and test you in order to know what was in your heart, whether or not you would keep his commands. He humbled you, causing you to hunger and then feeding you with manna, which neither you nor your ancestors had known, to teach you that man does not live on bread alone but on every word that comes from the mouth of the Lord. Your clothes did not wear out and your feet did not swell during these [] years. Know then in your heart that as a man disciplines his son, so the Lord your God disciplines you. Observe the commands of the Lord your God, walking in obedience to him and revering him. For the Lord your God is bringing you into a good land—a land with brooks, streams, and deep springs gushing out into the valleys and hills; a land with wheat and barley, vines and fig trees, pomegranates, olive oil and honey; a land where bread will not be scarce and you will lack nothing; a land where the rocks are iron and you can dig copper out of the hills. When you have eaten and are satisfied, praise the Lord your God for the good land he has given you. Be careful that you do not forget the Lord your God, failing to observe his commands, his laws and his decrees that I am giving you this day. Otherwise, when you eat and are satisfied, when you build fine houses and settle down, and when your herds and flocks grow large and your silver and gold increase and all you have is multiplied, then your heart will become proud and you will forget the Lord your God, who brought you out of Egypt, out of the land of slavery. He led you through the vast and dreadful wilderness, that thirsty and waterless land, with its venomous snakes and scorpions. He brought you water out of hard rock. He gave you manna to eat in the wilderness, something your ancestors had never known, to humble and test you so that in the end it might go well with you. You may say to yourself, “My power and the strength of my hands have produced this wealth for me.” But remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your ancestors, as it is today. If you ever forget the Lord your God and follow other gods and worship and bow down to them, I testify against you today that you will surely be destroyed. Like the nations the Lord destroyed before you, so you will be destroyed for not obeying the Lord your God.”