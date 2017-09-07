“Oh, When the Chickens Come Home to Roost!”

By Lou Coleman-Yeboah

Ain’t gonna be nothing nice you best believe that! You see, you can’t cheat or compromise on God’s commandments and get away with it. “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows this he will also reap.”[Galatians 6:7]. This principle is irrevocable; there is no escape. It is a law of life and it applies to everyone, both Christians and non-Christians alike. God will not allow you to go unpunished. Consider Scriptural illustrations: David sinned with Bathsheba and attempted to cover it up by having Uriah murdered. But “When the chickens came home to roost”, he had four dead sons, a kingdom in shambles, disgraced wives, a tarnished reputation, a disgraced daughter, and a trusted counselor dead by suicide, among other things. David sinned abundantly and reaped abundant consequences. Isaac and Rebecca let Korah criticized Moses for his office, but God heard and buried him alive. [Numbers 16:1-35]. Listen, God’s moral laws cannot be neglected or violated with impunity, and Scripture fully justifies the expectation and shows that sin must be punished.

“This is the end of the matter: …. Fear God, and keep his commandments; for this is the whole duty of man. In [1 Kings 2:3] David told Solomon that he should live in obedience to the Word of God. To walk in His ways, and keep His decrees and commands, His laws and requirements, as written in the Law of Moses.” In [Isaiah 48:11] God says, “For my own sake, for my own sake, I do this. How can I let myself be defamed? “I am the Lord; that is my name! [Isaiah 42:8]

The day of the LORD is near in the valley of decision. Where do you stand?” Pardon or Punishment.

Deuteronomy 30:15-20

15 See, I have set before thee this day life and good, and death and evil;16 In that I command thee this day to love the Lord thy God, to walk in his ways, and to keep his commandments and his statutes and his judgments, that thou mayest live and multiply: and the Lord thy God shall bless thee in the land whither thou goest to possess it.17 But if thine heart turn away, so that thou wilt not hear, but shalt be drawn away, and worship other gods, and serve them;18 I denounce unto you this day, that ye shall surely perish, and that ye shall not prolong your days upon the land, whither thou passest over Jordan to go to possess it.19 I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live: 20 That thou mayest love the Lord thy God, and that thou mayest obey his voice, and that thou mayest cleave unto him: for he is thy life, and the length of thy days: that thou mayest dwell in the land which the Lord sware unto thy fathers, to Abraham, to Isaac, and to Jacob, to give them.