Omnitrans Offers New Summer Discount for Youth

SAN BERNARDINO, CA– Local youth can get around town a little cheaper this summer, thanks to a special discounted bus fare on Omnitrans. Riders 18 and under will pay just $1 per trip in June and July.

While Omnitrans offers Youth discounts on its 7-day and 31-day bus passes, there was not a youth discount for single trips until this summer. In comparison, the regular one-way cash rate is $1.75; a 1-day pass is $5.

“Summer is a great time to get out and explore,” said Omnitrans spokesperson Wendy Williams. “We hope the discounted summer youth fare will make it more affordable for youth and families to get to the community pool, the library, the mall or the movies.”

The discount is good on all Omnitrans bus routes serving the San Bernardino Valley including 26 local routes, three freeway express routes, five OmniGo community shuttle routes and the sbX bus rapid transit line in San Bernardino and Loma Linda.

During the traditional school year, Omnitrans averages nearly 40,000 youth trips per month. That drops to about half during the summer months.

Students who appear to be close to age 19 should be prepared to show bus drivers proof of age or a high school ID card to prove they are eligible for the discount.

Personalized routing assistance is available at 800-9-OMNIBUS (800-966-6428) or online at www.omnitrans.org.