OmniTrans Says Farewell to Senior Executive Assistant to the CEO/General Manager, Vicki Dennett

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- After 23 years of dedicated service to Omnitrans, they are saying a bittersweet farewell to Senior Executive Assistant to the CEO/General Manager Vicki Dennett. Omnitrans is grateful to Vicki for her hard work and dedication during her career with the agency, and wish her a happy retirement.

Earlier this week they welcomed aboard Julienne Overland-Villegas in this role. She previously spent five years working for Stater Bros. in a similar capacity, and holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from the University of Phoenix. She lives in Eastvale with her husband, is a mother of five, and is excited to join the Omnitrans family!