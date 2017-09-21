Over 1500 Attend SB Pastors United Community Block Party

Edited by Naomi K. Bonman

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- On Saturday, September 17, over 1500 people attended the Community Block Party hosted by San Bernardino Pastors United. In addition to the 1500 attendees, over 30 agreed to turn their life around and accepted Christ into their lives.

“The community residence was very pleased,” Rev. Reginald Young stated. “Each family displayed courtesy and kindness during the event. The event was very peaceful, no violence.”

Prominent community leaders also came out to support the event, which includes San Bernardino Mayor Carey Davis, Assemblymember Elosie Reyes, Assemblymember Marc Steinorth, Councilmembers Bessine Littlefield and John Valdivia and City Attorney Gary Saenz.

There were also a host of community organizations and media outlets that supported the event from the beginning to the end. United Nations of Consciousness were resourceful in utilizing their space for goods to be stored to and from there. Community Action Partnership’s (CAP) office donated 8 pallets of non-perishable items. The host church, Temple Missionary Baptist Church, helped with the set-up, food zone, registration, program flow, and event clean-up. The Way Outreach provided volunteers that assisted in making sure the day ran smoothly

Pastor Raymond Turner and Pastor Freddy brought the message and the alter call and Pastor Raul kept the vibes going as the DJ.

“Everyone was touched by the service and love shown,” Rev. Young said. “The children were extremely jubilant, from the shoes, bouncer, face painting, and food they were happy.”

The next community block party is scheduled for Saturday, March 17 at Arden Park in San Bernardino. The question also came up whether to have another block party before the year is out. The SB Pastors United are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, October 11 at 10 a.m. to discuss that.