PAL Center Meets with SBCUSD Police Department

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- PAL Center staff met with with Chief Paulino and Assistant Chief Donahue of SBCUSD Police Department to discuss collaboration on Explorers and Cadet Program for the upcoming year! This is an exciting venture that will benefit students and parents, and create awareness of law enforcement career opportunities and services.

PAL Center CEO, Dwaine Radden exclaims, “We’re excited to expand our partnership with the SB School Police by developing a Cadet program for our students and the community.”