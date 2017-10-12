PAL Receives Multi-Year Federal Grant

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- Provisional Educational Services (PAL), Incorporated has received a 5-year grant from the U. S. Department of Education (USDE) to operate an Upward Bound TRIO program at the PAL Center in San Bernardino. Upward Bound is a college preparatory program that selects 9th to 12th grade, low income, first generation students and assists them to graduate from high school and enroll in a post-secondary educational program. Upward Bound programs are usually operated by colleges and universities on their campuses. According to PAL Center CEO, Dwaine Radden, the PAL Center will select 60 students, in conjunction with San Bernardino High School, to enroll in the highly successful program.

The tradition of federally funded community based TRIO educational services at PAL began with a USDE Talent Search TRIO program which provided college preparatory services for 1005 middle school students in 1995. The PAL Center’s 2002 Upward Bound program also serviced students in the Rialto and Fontana Unified School Districts. In 2017, the PAL Charter Academy High School has expanded to include middle school grades 6-8, on campuses in Muscoy and San Bernardino. High school students will again receive Upward Bound college preparatory services through the recently awarded USDE Federal grant.

The Upward Bound program will be added to several other services at the PAL Center. The PAL Charter Academy School offers a State of California Department of Education (CDE) curriculum leading to a high school diploma and vocational skills training. The WIOA Youth Employment Project provides vocational skill training and job placement for San Bernardino City youth ages 16-24. The WIOA II Program is an Adult Literacy Skills program providing a high school diploma or GED. Probation/Children & Family Services Tutoring provides educational services for referred youth in the probation system. PAL Work Study Program allows qualifying students to simultaneously attend PAL Academy, work, and attend community college. College Readiness, funded by the CDE, is designed to increase the number of students enrolling and completing a post-secondary education in 4 years. Career Technical Education (CTE) develops career pathways and technical education that teaches skills to transition to employment and secondary education. CTE at the PAL Academy includes Construction, Audio Visual/Media, Explorer Program, Culinary Arts, and other career development activities. The PAL Charter Academy is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

Additional Information may be obtained by calling the PAL Center at 909-887-7002.