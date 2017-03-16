PAL Scholars Honor Black History

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- In a pair of unlikely events, PAL Scholars made history while honoring Black History.

On Saturday, February 25, 2017, two teams comprised of eight students in total represented not only PAL Charter Academy High School but the entire city of San Bernardino as they competed in the African American History and Knowledge Bowl hosted by the Phi Rho chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated at the University of California Riverside. Embarking on uncharted territory, Coach Christopher Love was able to prepare PAL Students: Lizbeth Aleman, Danielle Colley, Kenyatta Deshozier, Michelle Estrada, Jesse Hamilton, Edward Orrego, Angelina Robles, and Shamiya Tucker for competition in the weeks leading up to this event.

“This was fun, we definitely will be ready next year” reported student participants Jesse Hamilton and Shamiya Tucker. “These students have made us proud today as they competed with high school students from all over southern California. We banded together and made it happen. They have made me proud!” Coach Love added as he recapped the event. Unfortunately, neither of the PAL teams were crowned History experts on this day, but they have certainly laid the foundation to be a force to be reckoned with in next year’s competition of this annual event.

Equally as impressive was PAL Arts & Athletics uniting to support Cajon High School’s BSU Inaugural Black History Celebration on Monday, February 27, 2017. The collaborative effort allowed PAL scholars to showcase their artistic ability amidst the crowd of over 100 spectators. PAL performed their hit skit, “Have Faith” which was written and directed by Mr. Alex Avila of Avila Production (AP). This powerful piece was back by popular demand and Lizbeth Aleman, Devyn Graves, Jesse Hamilton, Brent Matthews, and Edward Orrego offered yet another stellar performance.