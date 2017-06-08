Party Hat Workshop at San Bernardino Public Library

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- As part of the San Bernardino Public Library’s summer events, the Feldheym Library will be hosting a party hat workshop presented by Emmy Lam. This free workshop is open to ages 10 and up. It will take place on Tuesday, June 13 at 3:00 PM in the Children’s Room at the Feldheym Central Library at 555 W. 6th Street in San Bernardino.

Students will learn to use recycled paper to make creative and unique paper party hats. It is a fun and inventive way to transform unused and unwanted paper into lovely works of art.

Participants in the library’s summer reading game will get credit for coming to the program. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library. For more information call (909) 381-8235, visit www.sbpl.org or www.facebook.com/SBPLfriends.