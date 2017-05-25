Pediatric patients ‘Spring into Reading’ with Big Hearts for Little Hearts Guild

LOMA LINDA, CA- Pediatric patients at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) were treated to an afternoon of crafts, reading and fairy tale visits at the annual “Spring into Reading” event in the hospital lobby on Monday, May 15.

Hosted by the Big Hearts for Little Hearts Loma Linda Guild, each patient received an age appropriate book to keep and a teddy bear. Young family members were also able to take a book and do crafts.

As a special treat, author Shereen Rahming read aloud her new children’s book, “Ahni and Her Dancing Secret,” to those in attendance.

Patients who were not able to leave the units were given kits to craft at their bedside, as well as books and a teddy bear.

LLUCH patient Nixxin Castille, 2, from Hemet enjoyed making crafts with her mom, Nastacia Jones, who also helped her pick out a new book.

The Loma Linda Guild is committed to supporting the children hospitalized at LLUCH by developing programs and projects that address the critical needs of these children and their families. They have raised over $1.6 million since its inception in 1999.