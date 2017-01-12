Local
Listen to the archived podcast.
Home / Local / PHOTO RECAP: Initiation of Positive Change Brings Community Together at Rally
a walk to remember

PHOTO RECAP: Initiation of Positive Change Brings Community Together at Rally

Posted by: WSS News in Local 1 day ago Comments Off on PHOTO RECAP: Initiation of Positive Change Brings Community Together at Rally 60 Views

By Joandrea Reynolds

Initiation of positive change and progression brought members of Westside Christian Center together at City Hall on January 7 at 10 a.m. under hovering clouds in sixty degree weather participating in a walk to help restructure a community. Newness of hope was birthed for San Bernardino under the life changing inspirational leadership of Dr. Clyde A. Stewart, who speaks newness into existence and demonstrates belief in it for residents of not only this city but inclusive of all those surrounding.

About WSS News

© Westsidestory Newspaper - Inland Empire - 2017