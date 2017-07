LOS ANGELES, CA- BET Weekend always reunites old and new talent; it’s like the family reunion of the entertainment industry. Old School R&B Group, TROOP, came together again for the 4th Annual City of Angels Celebrity Red Carpet Experience 2017. The event took place at the UNION club in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 22 to kick off BET Weekend.

(Photo credit: Kristina Dixon/11:One Visuals).