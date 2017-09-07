Prepare for disasters: Sign Up for Alert RivCo

RIVERSIDE, CA- – Life in Southern California brings with it a series of hazards, like earthquakes, wildfires and floods. Disasters can happen at any time, especially when you’re away from home. Alert RivCo is a critical way for emergency managers and first responders to reach you, anytime and anywhere.

During a disaster, first responders and emergency management officials use Alert RivCo to rapidly call, text and email impacted residents and businesses. Alerts include what actions community members must take to protect their safety, such as evacuation or boil water orders. Register with Alert RivCo to receive these messages on cell phones, Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) lines, and email addresses.

“The time to prepare for disasters is now,” said Emergency Management Department (EMD) Director Kim Saruwatari. “We want our neighbors and our community to be ready, which means taking steps like registering for Alert RivCo and building an emergency kit.”

Traditional landline information is already registered in Alert RivCo, however, this does not include VOIP lines. Residents and businesses can register for the system at RivCoReady.org/AlertRivCo.

As part of National Preparedness Month, community members are encouraged to prepare for disasters. Learn how to build an emergency kit, make a family communications plan and register for Alert RivCo at one of the EMD public education booths. Each Saturday in Sept. from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., a public education booth will set up at a local shopping mall. Community members will receive valuable tips and items to kick start their emergency kit, including a whistle to call for help.

Visit RivCoReady.org/News for the locations of the EMD public education booths, as well as a complete list of emergency kit items.

Follow us on Twitter @RivCoReady for valuable emergency preparedness tips or @RivCoListos for information in Spanish.