Project Boon’s 6th Annual Eat and Be Well Thanksgiving Event to Serve Food, Health Services to the Inland Empire’s Underserved Communities

FONTANA, CA- Thanksgiving is a time for family, reflecting on what we have been blessed with, and giving back. On Wednesday, November 22, the day before the annual turkey feast, local non-profit Project Boon and over 25 other local businesses, non-profits and government organizations will be teaming up in Fontana’s Seville Park to help give thanks and bring the spirit of the season to the Inland Empire’s underserved communities.

Beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 3 p.m., the 6th Annual Eat and Be Well event will provide Inland Empire families in need with a traditional Thanksgiving meal, access to health services and fun and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

“I love volunteering at Eat & Be Well,” said Lisa Flores, an Account Executive at Firm Media in Ontario, California, one of the event sponsors. “Every year there are so many attendees, especially kids, all happy to enjoy a holiday meal together. It’s a very rewarding experience.”

With a goal of serving up to 2,500 attendees, Eat & Be Well has relied on more than 700 volunteers since its inception six years ago. Additionally, Eat & Be Well, which is run by a steering committee, spends 5 months planning for the holiday event, and coordinating with local businesses for food and health services donations like free flu shots, bus passes to travel to the event and haircuts.

For more information on how to volunteer, donate, sponsor, or attend, visit eatbewell.org.