Queens of Radio Brunch Brings Women Together for an Afternoon of Empowerment and Recognition

By Naomi K. Bonman

Talk about an afternoon of empowerment! On Saturday, March 25, Adrienne Braxton, host of “Braxton’s Back” radio show that broadcasts on StudioW Buzz, hosted the 2017 Queens of Radio brunch at her private residence in San Bernardino. The brunch was well attended with women that flew in from the Midwest and East Coast to support the cause. There are plans in the works to make this an annual event due to the overwhelming response of ladies that wanted to attend but couldn’t.

“I am personally so overwhelmed with joy of the support to those who came out and to those who wanted to attend the 2017 Queens Brunch,” Andrinne Braxton stated. “What was supposed to be at my dining room table, grew into my heart exploding.”

The purpose of the Queens of Radio Brunch, as well as the radios shows “Ladies Night” and “Braxtons Back”, is to bring encouragement, enlightenment, and recognition to Inland Empire Legends, Queens, and Princesses that have a testimony and a story that has shaped them to getting them to the place where they are today.

The Queens of Radio are simply dynamic women who have received the opportunity to share their gifts and testimonies on a platform provided to them by William A. Brown. William is the CEO and Founder of StudioW Buzz.

The afternoon started off with queens coming in with their summer hats that matched their summer dresses and heels as they networked with one another and introduced themselves to someone new with an selfie/usie ice breaker challenge. Brunch and mimosas were then served followed by motivational speaker, singer, and monologue presentation by The Diamond Girls.

To listen to the shows, download the app from the Apple or Google App Store under ‘IMG 2 StudioW’. You can also visit the official website at www.studiow.buzz.