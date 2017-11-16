Rap Artist T.I. Leaves Remarkable Performance at 2017 SoCal Harvest Cup

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- The SoCal Harvest Cup kicked off on Saturday, November 11 at the National Orange Show Events Center, in San Bernardino. The event was presented by THC Design and Brass Knuckles.

From booths offering free dabs and samples at every corner to all the different activations and seminars, there was something for every type of cannabis consumer. As guests entered through the gates, they were welcomed with bags of bud to fulfil their cannabis appetites.

Magical Butter‘s Top Cannabis Chef competition kicked off at 1:30 p.m. with chefs duking it out in the preliminary rounds of competition. The art of trimming was also on display at the THC Design booth, along with Shards of excellence.

High Times’ Senior Cultivation Editor Danny Danko hosted his “Free Weed” cultivation seminar followed by several music acts that hot the stage, which kicked off with Berner. Following him included: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, who truly brought the funk; Naughty By Nature who packed in the crowd; Lil Dickey; and T.I. who closed out the night by bringing down the house.