R&B Sensation, Chante Moore, and Soulful Vocalist, Keith Washington to Perform at Mayor’s Jazz Fest

RIALTO, CA- The Athletes For Life Foundation will continue its quest to support and guide youth in the community at their 12th Annual Summer Life Skills Camp Fundraiser to be held on Sunday, April 23 at the Jerry Eaves Park in Rialto, California.

Themed,“Mayors Freeway Jazz Festival“ will draw honorable attention to Mayor Deborah Robertson, Mayor Acquanetta Warren, Mayor Carey Davis and Mayor Richard De LaRosa for their continued support of the Foundation.

The afternoon festivities will include performances by R&B Soulful Vocalist Keith Washington and R&B Jazz Singer and Actress Chante Moore. Also, performing will be The Michael Haggins Band. Mr. Haggins is known for his Songwriting, Bass Playing and his Funk/ Jazz stylings.

A special highlight of this festival will be the announcement that Kenny Clark 1st round pick for the Green Bay Packers will be in attendance at this year’s AFL Junior Development Camp.

Founder of The Athletes For Life Foundation, Greg Bell (former NFL running back for the Buffalo Bills and the LA Rams) expressed this comment when asked about Kenny Clark being in attendance. “I will actually get to see the fruits of the labor produced by the Foundation

on June 25 to June 28.

Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased at www.athletesforlife.org. For more information, contact Ejon Jackson at (909)278-5860 or by email at ejon.jackson@gmail.com.