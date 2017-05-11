Real to Reel Celebrates Filmmakers in Los Angeles with Omari Hardwick and Gentleman Jack

LOS ANGELES, CA- Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey has joined with Codeblack Entertainment and TVOne to support and highlight bold, new African American voices in film, with its Real to Reel contest. Participating filmmakers across the country will have a chance to win $10,000 and a VIP trip to Miami Beach to screen their short film for an exclusive audience, alongside writer, producer and award-winning actor, Omari Hardwick.

“Real to Reel is a rare opportunity for new filmmakers to screen their work for industry insiders,” said Omari Hardwick. “As a writer and actor who owns a production company, I am personally excited to collaborate with Gentleman Jack on such necessary recognition of Black talent behind the camera.”

The short film entries submitted online for the national competition will be judged by a panel of industry experts, and will be based on the following criteria: screenwriting, production quality and entertainment value. Real to Reel will also feature a seven-city tour, with local film screening events to showcase the works of additional aspiring African American filmmakers.

On Friday, April 28, Los Angeles held their local screening which featured films by Donovan Vim Crony, “Noise Gate”; Terrisha Kearse, “The Mia Countdown”, and Angela McCrae, “#WhereIsBeauty.” Other screenings include Chicago on May 11, New York on May 20, Atlanta on June 4, Houston on June 8, and the finale in Miami which is to be determined.

The Gentleman Jack Real to Reel contest is only open to individuals who have created, directed and/or written a film (in which they own the rights). Entrants must be 21 years old or older at the time of submission. Entries close on May, 21 2017 at 11:59pm. For more information on the program, contest submissions, Official Rules and local screening events, visit GentlemanJackFilm.com.