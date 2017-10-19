Remembering Floyd Lofton

By Betty Lofton

My Dearest Beloved Husband, Floyd (Babe),

It has been one full year since my life was forever changed. I miss everything about you, from you driving me any and everywhere I needed to go, to watching you lovingly tease our great-grandchildren. Your prayers and expressions of kindness and generosity will always be admired by all who had the pleasure of knowing you. Your quiet strength, humble spirit, and endless love for our family will remain in my heart forever. Words cannot express how blessed I feel to have been your wife. I long for the day we will meet again.

Your Loving Wife Forever,

Betty