Reverend Jesse Jackson and Google to Visit Loveland Church This Weekend

FONTANA, CA- On Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, October 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Rev. Jesse Jackson of Rainbow Push Coalition and Google will be visiting Loveland Church to launch a program promoting diversity in the technology industry. The event is FREE and open to the public.

The two-day event will inform the community about technology jobs and the skills needed to become more tech savvy. There will also be free trainings and guests will have the opportunity to learn to code.

“We must even the playing field and play by one set of rules. Let’s close these gaps together. Let all of share in America’s growth and opportunity. Let’s win together.”

The purpose of Loveland Technology Initiative (LTI) is to collaborate with Rainbow Push and technology companies to increase diversity and inclusion in the workforce to ensure that people in under-served communities are recruited, trained and mentored.

To register for this event, please visit Loveland.org/lovetech. For more information about this topic, please contact Jr. Singleton, Chuck at (909) 356-5683 or by email at Loveland@lovelandchurch.org.