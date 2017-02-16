Riverside 38th Annual Black History Parade Honors Youth

RIVERSIDE, CA- Vintage cars, high school drill teams and others took part in the 38th annual Riverside Black History Parade, Expo and Car Show on Saturday, February 10 in Downtown Riverside.

In keeping with the theme “It Takes a Village: Honoring Our Youth,” parade organizers named Whitney Ashley the grand marshal. The graduate of North High School in Riverside and discuss star went to the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The event, which started at Riverside City College and ended in front of the Riverside County Historic Courthouse on Main Street, also included a stage with live music and a children’s area with horses and train rides.

The Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation presented the festivities.