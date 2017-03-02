Riverside Community Hospital Hosts 8th Annual Red Dress Fashion Show

By John Coleman

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- The San Bernardino County Association of African American Employees, (SBCAAAE) held their 24th Annual Black History Month & Scholarship Recognition Ceremony on February 25 at the Victoria Gardens

Cultural Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

In her program welcome, SBCAAAE President, Phyllis K Morris, reminds that this county is the largest and among the fastest growing and diversifying, that SBCAAAE encourages & supports the professional & personal development of its members, seeks opportunities to celebrate and share our culture, and recognizes that our expression in Art serves as a platform for educating us & others for sharing culture, advocating for justice, for equality, & building a better future.

Through the arts, African Americans have contributed & influenced American culture on many levels. Today’s event honors six African Americans, artists whose body of work or promise is exceptional, & commitment is amazing.