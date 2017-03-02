Eloise Reyes, Member, California (Legislative) Assembly
congratulated SBCAAAE & the SANKOFA Award recipients. (Photo credit: John Coleman/Community Photographer)
Riverside Community Hospital Hosts 8th Annual Red Dress Fashion Show
Posted by: WSS News
in WSSN Stories
2 days ago
50 Views
2017-03-02
By John Coleman
SAN BERNARDINO, CA- The San Bernardino County Association of African American Employees, (SBCAAAE) held their 24th Annual Black History Month & Scholarship Recognition Ceremony on February 25 at the Victoria Gardens
Cultural Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
In her program welcome, SBCAAAE President, Phyllis K Morris, reminds that this county is the largest and among the fastest growing and diversifying, that SBCAAAE encourages & supports the professional & personal development of its members, seeks opportunities to celebrate and share our culture, and recognizes that our expression in Art serves as a platform for educating us & others for sharing culture, advocating for justice, for equality, & building a better future.
Through the arts, African Americans have contributed & influenced American culture on many levels. Today’s event honors six African Americans, artists whose body of work or promise is exceptional, & commitment is amazing.
-
-
-
Phyllis K Morris, President, SBCAAAE, Leading the “Pledge”.
-
-
Deputy, Deon Filer, Prayer of Invocation.
-
-
Brigitte Kilpatrick, leads singing ot the “Negro National Anthem”.
-
-
Howard Rice, musical selection.
-
-
President Morris & Charles Bibbs. “Bibbs is an
internationally acclaimed artist, entrepreneur, & philanthropist who
has been most recognized for his beautiful artistic renderings that
convey deep senses of spirituality, majesty, dignity, strength, &
grace”.
-
-
-
President Morris & Joy Martin-Olive, Artistic Director,
Caribbean Jazz Dance Entertainment Group which has performed art
locally, & nationally, at events for many years, presenting a mix of
culturaly-based dance forms.
-
-
-
Sheba Jennings, & Pres Morris. Sheba is a senior, Summit
HS, Fontana, also regularly applauded for the sharpness & sting of her
spoken-word’ un-masking of contemporary ‘values’.
-
-
Edwin Johnson & Pres Morris. Edwin Johnson Received the
Spirit of SANKOFA award in recognition of his organization, Chords
Enrichment Youth Program, which has provided mentoring & leadership
skills to over 10,000 community youth.