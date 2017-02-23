Riverside Community Hospital Hosts 8th Annual Red Dress Fashion Show

On behalf of the Riverside Community Hospital’s Heart Care Institute, Cherie Russell-Crutcher, Riverside Community Hospital’s Assistant Vice President of Marketing & Communications, with Shannon Fox, “Ms California, 2017”, welcomed a near capacity and colorful (red dressed) audience to the Riverside Convention Center on Saturday, February 18 for the 8th Annual Red Dress Fashion Show & Health Expo.

The evening consisted of Health expo, Health & wellness info, free screenings, Massages, and a fashion show. The American Heart Association was a sponsor.