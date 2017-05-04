Riverside Gears up for the 17th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

RIVERSIDE, CA- The 17th Annual Riverside Juneteenth Celebration will be held, on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Bordwell Park-Stratton Community Center, 2008 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Riverside, CA, from 12 Noon to 6 p.m.

This FREE family festival will feature live entertainment, health and historical information, along with great food, merchandise and community service vendors. All are Welcome to this Great Family and Community Celebration.

For additional information please call (888) 752-1619 or visit www.JuneteenthSoCal.org or email info@ juneteenthsocal.org.