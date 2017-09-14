San Bernardino Assemblymember Introduces the #FAB47 Community Recognition Program

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes launches the #FAB47 Community Recognition Program. On September 20th Assemblymember Reyes will highlight the first #FAB47 inductee in the 47th District. The Fabulous 47 Recognition Program is an opportunity for community members, businesses and community based organizations to be recognized for the great work they are doing in the Inland Region.

“The 47th Assembly District is full of amazing, hardworking and altruistic residents. As such, it is important we recognize their contribution to our community,” said Assemblymember Reyes. The recognition of the fabulous members of our community offers an opportunity to highlight the unsung heroes who give of themselves without seeking recognition.”

Assemblymember Reyes is taking monthly nominations for #FAB47 at https://a47.asmdc.org/47th-assembly-district-community-recognition-program. Nominees must live, volunteer, or work in the 47th Assembly District. The 47th Assembly District includes all or portions of the following communities: Colton, Fontana, Grand Terrace, Rialto, San Bernardino, and the unincorporated communities of Bloomington and Muscoy. To confirm the nominee lives or works in the district, go to https://a47.asmdc.org/district-map.

For assistance in nominating or for further information about the #FAB47 Program, please call our office at (909) 381-3238.