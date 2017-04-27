San Bernardino County Department of Aging and Adult Services Appoints New Director

Sharon Nevins, a licensed social worker with a wealth of knowledge and experience, has been appointed as Director of the San Bernardino County Department of Aging and Adult Services.

Nevins has been the interim director of the department, which includes the Office of the Public Guardian, since October 2016. As the sworn Public Guardian, Nevins manages the affairs of people deemed by a judge to be unable to properly care for themselves or their finances.

“I am honored to be able to serve our County’s seniors and adults in this new position and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with our state, county, and community stakeholders to improve the quality of life of those we serve,” said Nevins.

Nevins began her career with San Bernardino County in 2012 as a deputy director for the Department of Behavioral Health following a 22-year career with the California Department of Mental Health. While with County Behavioral Health, she authored, implemented and managed more than $30-million in grant-funded programs with various agencies and stakeholders. Additionally, she led the design, development and implementation of several innovative National Association of Counties award-winning programs.

Nevins is a licensed clinical social worker and holds dual master’s degrees in social work and public administration from Ohio State University. During her tenure at the state, Nevins promoted from social worker to clinical administrator for Patton State Hospital and, more recently, served as the executive director of Metropolitan State Hospital.