San Bernardino Pastors United Ignite Change at Second Community Block Party

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- Prayer, community services and music were among the activities at Saturday’s community block party hosted by San Bernardino Pastors United. The event took place at the playground of Jefferson Elementary School in San Bernardino. At the first block party in September 2016, over 3,000 attendees came out which prompted the organization to do a second event.

“We need the peace to increase and the violence to end,” said Clyde Stewart of Westside Christian Center in San Bernardino. “But in order for that to happen our entire community needs to come together as one. Only then can change begin.” He continues, “We want to strengthen our community. We want our community to thrive and as much as we’d like to jump we need to begin with small steps,” Stewart said. “We are making great strides, but we still have a long way to go.”

SB Pastors United is a group of local church leaders whose mission is to create a positive impact in the community. Throughout the afternoon, speakers inspired the crowd with words of wisdom, prayer groups asked for God to look out for them and counselors were on hand to give honest advice to a community in crisis.

“How many murders have happened here?” asked the Rev. Reginal Young of Out of the Pulpit Street Ministry Saturday. “One is too many. We need to end the violence. Fathers need to take responsibility for their children and become a positive role model so those kids can be productive. We need to end the cycle and begin with a new one.”

If you missed this event, SB Pastors United are planning to have regular events with the next one on Saturday, June 17 at Anne Shirrell Park, then September 16 at Riley Elementary.