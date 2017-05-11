San Bernardino Pastors United Takes Back Our Streets

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- San Bernardino Pastors United (SBPU) is Taking Back our Streets on June 10 at the next enormous community block party. They are taking a stance against the increasing gang active and other senseless violent crimes in our City. The Churches of San Bernardino stand together as a united front to REVIVE the communities within San Bernardino and the surrounding areas. “We cannot let poverty, crime or violence define us. SBPU believes in greater works as stated in John 14:12, as it is our goal to serve 10,000 families. SBPU is encouraging everyone to come out and join us at San Bernardino High School.”

SBPU is planning to bless the community as they plan on giving away free food, free groceries, free shoes, free backpacks for kids, free clothes and free health checks. There will also be other organizations helping to bless the community.

They encourage people to contact SBPU either by phone, email or at their website www.sbpastorsunited.org and pre-register for the free giveaways. They are asking the community to join them as they bring “Healing, Change, and Progress” to the City of San Bernardino.

For more information call 909-353-7977 or email sbpastorsunited@gmail.com.