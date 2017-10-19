San Bernardino Public Library Hosts a Writing Workshop for Youth

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- During November’s National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), the San Bernardino Public Library will be hosting free writing workshops for kids and teens, ages 7 to 17, starting on Monday October 23. These free workshop/writing sessions will be at the Feldheym Central Library Children’s Room from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Monday from October 23rd through November 27.

National Novel Writing Month’s Young Writers Program is a nonprofit literary crusade that encourages aspiring young writers all over the world to write a novel in a month. On Nov. 1, more than 25,000 kids and teens worldwide will begin a furious adventure in fiction. By Dec. 1, thousands of them will be novelists!

NaNoWriMo is the largest writing event in the world. It’s a fun, seat-of-your-pants writing event where the challenge is to complete an entire novel in just 30 days.

The word-count goal for the adult NaNoWriMo program is 50,000 words, but the Young Writers Program (YWP) allows 17-and-under participants to set reasonable, yet challenging, individual word-count goals.

For more information on our workshops call 909-381-8238 or visit www.sbpl.org. For more information on NaNoWriMo visit http://ywp.nanowrimo.org/