San Bernardino Public Library Presents ‘Kinderwise’

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- San Bernardino Public Library will host a free performance by Kinderwise at the Rowe Branch Library at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 22. This is the first day of our Summer Reading Program and is the first program in our busy summer of activities.

Kinderwise is an interactive high-energy musical stage production that presents the topics of love, friendship, imagination, and getting along with others, seen through the eyes of Sparkelina (a magical doll), Busybee (a giant bee), and Sophie (a pink elephant). Join the world of Kinderwise as the dynamic trio suddenly find themselves in the human world. Throughout their magical journey of singing, dancing, comedic skits, outrageous props and interactivity through the help of audience SUPERHEROES, they soon learn how to get along in this wonderful new world.

Kinderwise is the brainchild of a husband and wife team based in Los Angeles. They noticed that much of what they taught their child could be described as the How-To’s of Life! They wanted to present a comprehensive list of topics in a way that children would find entertaining enough to read over and over. The first three books of their bilingual emotional intelligence series are intended to help children with the development of empathy, self-awareness, and illustrate simple ways of getting along with others. These books will be available for purchase at the show.