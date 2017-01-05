Santa Visits ARMC To Bring Toys And Holiday Cheer

COLTON, CA- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) leadership, leaders from the City of Colton and San Bernardino County, joined the Colton Police Officers Association to deliver toys, candy, and Christmas cheer to children and families spending the holidays in the hospital on Dec. 21. Santa Claus made a special appearance, escorted by Colton Police throughout the hospital including the lobby, emergency department, pediatric unit and clinic.

Children gathered around Santa as he pulled gifts from his bag amidst many “Ho, Ho, Ho’s.” More than 500 toys were wrapped and hand delivered by uniformed officers, Santa Claus and his elves and distributed throughout the entire hospital. Media were allowed into the hospital to follow Santa and to capture the holiday joy.

Operation Giving is a holiday tradition of the Colton Police Officers Association. This is the fifth year of Operation Giving at the hospital and more than 900 gifts have been donated over the years. Each year officers support families in need and senior citizen groups by delivering Christmas trees, meals, and presents.