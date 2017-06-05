Segment of Pigeon Pass Road to be Closed June 9 through August 8

MORENO VALLEY, CA- Beginning June 9, Pigeon Pass Road will be closed to traffic from Old Lake Road to Meadow Lark Avenue because of the continuing development of the Meadow Creek Community. Pigeon Pass will reopen August 8.

Construction on Pigeon Pass was scheduled to coincide with the school district’s summer break to limit the closure’s impact on neighboring school traffic.

Please contact the City of Moreno Land Development Division at 951.413.3120 with any questions regarding the partial closure of Pigeon Pass.