Sir Knight 2017 Awarded Inaugural Evan T. Carthen "Emerging Leader" Scholarship

Posted by: WSS News in Local 5 days ago

2017 Knight Jonathan Rodgers with Mom Gwen Rodgers

SAN BERNARDINO, CA-     Mr. Jonathan I. Rodgers is a senior at Cajon High School who was recognized as Sir Knight 2017 on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the National Orange Show in San Bernardino through the Social Lites, Inc., 50th Beautillion Scholarship Program.  Mr. Rodgers was awarded over $11,000 in scholarships and gifts to prepare him for his future college career.  Among one of the scholarships received was the inaugural Evan T. Carthen “Emerging Leader” Scholarship in memory of Sir Knight 2012 in the amount of $6,000.

Mr. Steven Henderson Jr. was awarded over $4,000 for first place and Mr. Akil Cooper was awarded over $2,500 in scholarships and placed second among his fellow Knights.  Congratulations to all Knights who are our community “Men of Tomorrow Pushing Forward!”

