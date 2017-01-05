Social Lites Inc., Beautillion Christmas Season Activities

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- During this Christmas Season, the Knights of the Beautillion and their court attended and participated along with Amina Carter in the Kwanzaa Event at the San Bernardino Valley College.

Among their community service activity, the Beautillion Knights and their court: the Squires, Fair maiden, and Pages participated in assembling Christmas bikes, and Tricycles for the Christmas Bikes Give Away Event that was held at the San Bernardino Boys and Girls Club.

The Social Lites, Inc. of the Inland Empire Beautillion Program is celebrating its 50th year in the community. For more information, go to www.sociallitesinc.com or contact Lisa Blacksher, Beautillion Chairperson at lisasocialites@gmail.com or Bettye Brewster, President at (951) 204-0022 or bettyebrewster@yahoo.com