“Sound the Alarm!”

By Lou Coleman

“Blow ye the trumpet in Zion, and sound an alarm in my holy mountain: let all the inhabitants of the land tremble: for the day of the Lord cometh, for it is nigh at hand; Yes, it is approaching! A day of darkness and gloom, a day of thick clouds! Like dawn spreading over the mountains, a vast and mighty army. Nothing like it has every happen in ages past, nor will the future hold anything like it, even to the most distant generations. Before it, fire devours, behind it flame torches. The land before it is like the Garden of Eden, and behind it, a desolate wilderness; from it nothing escapes. There is that of horses; like war horses they run. Like the rumble of chariots they hurtle across mountaintops; like the crackling of fiery flames devouring stubble; like a massive army in battle formation. Before them people tremble, every face turns pale. Like warriors they run, like soldiers they scale walls, each advancing in line, without swerving from the course. No one crowds the other; each advances in its own track; they plunge through the weapons; they are not checked. They charge the city, they run upon the wall; they climb into the houses; through the windows they enter like thieves. Before the earth trembles; the heaven shake; Sun and moon are darkened, and the stars withhold their brightness. The Lord raises his voice at the head of his army; How immense is his host; How numerous those who carry out his command! How great is the day of the Lord! Utterly terrifying! Who can survive it? Return to the Lord with your whole heart, with fasting, weeping, and mourning… for He is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, abounding in steadfast love and relenting in punishment. [Book of Joel].

You have been commanded by the Lord to set your face to the ground in humility, brokenness, and repentance. If you will not humble yourself, confess and forsake your sins, He will come suddenly to execute judgment. Quick judgment and sorrow upon all who shut the ear and close the mind to the trumpet sounding in Zion! Thus saith the Lord God; “There shall none of my words be prolonged any more, but the word which I have spoken shall be done.” [Ezekiel 12:28]. This is a warning that is so serious; everyone should take serious thought about where they stand with God. There is a quickness of His coming that we are warned about. There is the urgent preparation needed prior to His coming that we are warned about. What the Bible says about the Lord’s coming is very near. It is upon us closer than we think. According to [1 Peter 4:17] judgment has already begun. You have been warned to repent, in advance of God’s judgment to come through this article. It is now your move!

“But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet to warn the people and the sword comes and takes someone’s life, that person’s life will be taken because of their sin, but I will hold the watchman accountable for their blood.” [Ezekiel 33:6]

“I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life that both thou and thy seed may live.” [Deuteronomy 30:19].

“Behold, I am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, to render to every man according to what he has done…. He who testifies to these things says, “Yes I am coming quickly” Amen. Come, Lord Jesus… [Revelation 22: 12, 20].

