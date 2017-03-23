State Preschool Enrollment Is Underway

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- Enrollment is currently underway for the San Bernardino City Unified School District’s (SBCUSD) State Preschool Program.

The program helps students ages 3 to 4 develop language and literacy skills, math and scientific-thinking skills, and gain socialization and play experiences. Participating students also receive a daily meal. The program is free for children whose family income does not exceed the State of California guidelines.

Not every SBCUSD elementary campus offers preschool. However, qualifying students may attend preschool even if it is not offered at their home school.

The State Preschool Program and enrollment packets are available at the following school sites: Arrowhead, Bradley, Burbank (next to the SOAR charter school campus), Cole, Cypress, Davidson, Emmerton, Harmon, Hillside, Hunt, Inghram, Lankershim, Lincoln, Lytle Creek, Monterey, Mt. Vernon, Muscoy, Newmark, Riley, Rio Vista, E. Neal Roberts, Roosevelt, Salinas,San Bernardino High (on the Arrowview Middle School campus), Urbita, Vermont, Warm Springs, and Wilson. Enrollment packets are also available at the Preschool Central Office, West Highland Administrative Annex, 1535 W. Highland Avenue, Room #7, San Bernardino. Parents can also call (909) 880-6706 for more information.

All SBCUSD schools except for Middle College High School are closed for Spring Break March 20–31. The Inland Career Education Center (formerly the San Bernardino Adult School) will be closed March 20–24 only. ICEC offers a separate preschool program for children whose parents are enrolled in classes on the campus. Contact ICEC directly at (909) 388-6000 for more information.