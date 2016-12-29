Step N’ Style 2017- Fashion Show Soiree

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- Young Women Empowerment Foundation will host their second annual Scholarship Fundraiser at the Shandlin Hills Golf Club, 3380 Little Mountain Drive, San Bernardino, CA 92405, on Friday, January 6 from 8 a.m, to 12 a.m. YWE invites family, friends, and community supporters to this augural event that focuses on raising funds to help deserving students financially as they prepare to go to college. YWE suggest a pre-sale donation of $30.

This year’s fashion show theme is “Classic” and the designer wear will reflect that idea. The soiree will feature Inland Empire’s very own “The Fellas and Ladies 1st” as well as special guest appearances. The event will be hosted by Pastor Sam and Tamika Casey. What better way to start your new year by giving back and having fun at the same time. There will also be light refreshments, appetizers, entertainment, and opportunity drawings.

Before the main event there will be a pre-VIP Happy Hour hosted by the Black Chamber of Commerce- Inland Empire. Join us and meet the designers and local business leaders. Additionally, there will be a special guest book signing by Dr. Margaret Hill. Come for the networking opportunity and stay and enjoy an evening of high fashion, dancing and social interaction.

Topson Down is the special guest designer of the evening. They provide a wide variety of top of the line clothing for the models to strut their stuff down the cat walk. Topson Down has a fantastic online boutique, Sheek, which carries anything a customer desires. The Sheek Boutique is an online boutique that provides women with trendy styles and comfortable clothing at an amazing price. The Sheek Boutique customers are real women of all shapes and sizes. They love to build relationships with women to help them with their wardrobe and encourage them to be confident in who she is and what she wears.

Step N’ Style Fashion Show Soiree event sponsors include: Black Voice Foundation, The Bigger Picture Photography, The FELLAS, Ladies 1st, Young Visionaries, LUE Productions, OFU Productions, Kimmie’s Cakes. Topson Down and The Sheek Boutique.

Please join us and encourage and invite family and friends to register and attend this noteworthy opportunity focused on helping deserving students excel and enjoy a unique, and memorable fashion show like no other. Tickets are limited, be the first and sign up today.

Tickets available at www.youngwomenempowerment.org or for more information contact ywefoundation@gmail.com or call 909-965-0810.