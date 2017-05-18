Super Heroes, Villains, and Cosplay….OH My!!!

By Naomi Riggins

Comic Con’s usual suspects: heroes, villains, mutants and cosplay – all the things comic lovers want, right? But what about those talents that simply don’t fit into the norm? At Comic Con Revolution, there’s an outlet for those, as well.

The 1st Annual Comic Con Revolution is a comic book convention that was held in Ontario Convention Center on Saturday, May 13. The one day event sponsored by Dave & Buster’s, offered a fan-friendly experience that allows the fans to interact with comic professionals at all levels. Though it primarily focuses on comic books, the convention features a large range of pop culture elements, such as professional wrestling, science fiction/fantasy, film/television, animation, anime, manga, toys, collectible card games, video games, webcomics, and fantasy novels. Workshops develop skills in writing and/or art using comics. In addition to the other vendor booths was The Art Institute of California-Inland Empire Rep. Michael Rector, provided information to creative onlookers trying to develop skills in topics ranging from animation to drawing, film, and more. To request more information Go to www.artinstitutes.edu Enter Code: HS799.

Comic Con Revolution offered many Exhibitors providing opportunities for attendees to buy comics and related goods. Several demonstrations also keep the show fresh and interesting. The wide variety of historical comic images. Panel Discussions include creators sharing their observations and experiences. Btw did I mention the Jerky? One of the most memorable booths I stopped by was David from the Jerky Hut he enticed me to try various samples before I proclaimed the winner the super tender “BBQ Whiskey” as my favorite. The fresh high quality beef jerky packed with a ton of flavor low fat, high in protein snack that comes packed into a resealable bag. See more at www.jerkyhut.com.

Attending Comic Con Revolution gave me a greater perspective in gratitude. Out of all the Conventions and Expos I ever been to I have never met a massive group of people that will go out of their way to make sure you are having a great time! I can’t wait to attend the 2nd Annual Comic Con Revoulution schedule for May 19 &20, 2018…So mark it on your calendars! To find out about this and other Comic Cons Check Out www.comicconrevolution.com