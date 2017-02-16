Local
Founder of PAFF, Ayuko; Alfre Woodard, Danny Glover, and Ja'Net Du’Bois. (Photo credit: Kristina Dixon/11:OneVisuals)
The 25th Anniversary of the Pan African Film Festival Gives Praises to Filmmakers

LOS ANGELES, CA- Last Sunday, The Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) ended the 25th year first weekend of red carpets and character-driven screenings and gatherings in the lobby of the Director’s Guild of America in Los Angeles.

Alfre Woodfrad was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as hosted a panel discussion. That same night, Nick Cannon premiered his film, “The King of Dancehall” where several big names such as Danny Glover, Ja’net DuBois, Jean Louis, and others came out to support.

Established in 1992, The Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) is a non-profit 501(c)(b) corporation dedicated to the promotion of cultural understanding among peoples of African descent. Every year, PAFF showcases hundreds of quality new films, fine artists and unique craft persons from Africa, the Caribbean and Europe. The festival features red carpet screenings and a variety of special events headed by industry professionals. PAFF has premiered a host of black films including Think Like a Man, Love & Basketball, Miles Ahead and many more

 

Babu and Nick Cannon (Photo credit: Kristina Dixon/11:OneVisuals)

Nick Cannon (Photo credit: Kristina Dixon/11:OneVisuals)

Janet Du'Bois and Louis (Photo credit: Kristina Dixon/11:OneVisuals)

Imani Hakim (Photo credit: Kristina Dixon/11:OneVisuals)

