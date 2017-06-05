The Career Institute Offers Paid Work Experience for Youth

SAN BERNARDINO, CA-The Career Institute is pleased to announce a new Partnership to offer services to youth ages 18 to 24 in the City of San Bernardino. The Career Institute will be offering services from Inland Career Education Center in San Bernardino starting July 5.

These government funding services come from a grant from the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board. Participants will be recruited from the school and from the community to benefit from this program. Career Institute has provided services to young adults in the County for 23 years. Teresa Taylor, CEO of Career Institute describes the program as the big 5. It includes: short-term occupational training; paid work experience leading to Employment; work ethic training; college or post-secondary training assistance and; long-term career and education planning to include a career path.

Karen Bautista, Principal of Inland Career Education Center is pleased about the opening of the office and has declared, “Our partnership with Career Institute will extend our services to students who are want short-term training and desire enrollment in a post-secondary experience.”

Yvonne Ivey, the Career Mentor and Coordinator of the program will begin her work there beginning July 5. Yvonne is excited about offering career training and job services in the San Bernardino location. Yvonne is a graduate of the San Bernardino Unified School District and a lifetime residence of the city.

Interested students can contact Yvonne Ivey beginning July 5 at the center. The Inland Career Education Center phone number is (909) 388-6003 and they are located at 1200 N E Street in San Bernardino.