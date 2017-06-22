The County Museum Hosts Interactive Summer Forensics Camp

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- This Summer, your child can meet animals with superpowers, shake it up, dig up clues from the past, and investigate forensics-museum-style! Registration is now open for San Bernardino County Museum Summer Explorers day camps. Week-long sessions started Tuesday, June 20 and continue through July. Advance registration is required; campers must have completed first grade and be 7 to 10 years old. Each camp session is Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $155 per week of camp; children of Museum Association members may enroll for $135 per week. Limited scholarships are available by application.

The exact dates are June 20-23, June 27-30, July 11-14, July 18-21, and July 25-28. For more information or to register, please visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum or call (909) 798-8611.