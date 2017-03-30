“The Day of Pre-Sentencing!”

By Lou Coleman

“Now the end has come upon you, and I will send My anger against you, says the Lord; I will judge you according to your ways, and I will repay you for all your evil. My eye will not spare you, nor will I have pity; But I will repay your ways, and your abominations will be in your midst; Then you shall know that I AM the LORD!” [Ezekiel 7:3-4]. Whatever wicked things you said and did would now be received back on you. “For whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” [Galatians 6:7-10]. For the one who sows to his own flesh shall from the flesh reap corruption, but the one who sows to the Spirit shall from the Spirit reap eternal life. Listen, I AM not a man that I should lie. You will reap what you have sown! I am not blind or deaf. I see everything. It is only because of My great mercy that you have not been destroyed already. But make no mistake about it; you will reap what you have sown! [Judges 1:1-3:6].

When you look at the people of Israel, you see the consequences of disobedience. Most of the Israelites died in the desert. They did not take My words to heart. I want you to know that disobedience always leads to misfortune. The first King of Israel faced disastrous consequences because he failed to obey God. The hardening of his heart and his casual attitude to the sin of partial obedience caused him to be rejected as King. He lost his kingdom and eventually lost his life. Saul, who was among the prophets prophesying, anointed King of Israel and head and shoulders above his brothers turned away from God. Pride came into his heart and God rejected him. I want you to know that disobedience walks hand in hand with consequences. I also what you to know that disobedience has massive implication because oftentimes the person who breaks God’s laws is not the only one who ends up paying the price. Therefore, the choice that you make can affect people around you either directly or indirectly in a big way.

“Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. [Galatians 6:76]. A man reaps what he sows.” Despite everything that sin has to offer, the deceptive pleasures that you may experience are not worth the price that you have to pay eventually. But you seem to think that you can go on and on in unrepented sin without the chastisement of God, but that is not so. [[Deuteronomy 11:28] [Deuteronomy 28:15-68] [Jeremiah 35: 14-19] [Isaiah 42:24-25]. [1Samuel 12:15]. [Jeremiah 12:17] [Hebrews 2:1-4].

If you have disobeyed the Lord in some area of your life, repent and confess your sin now. God is so good, so merciful and so compassionate, the Scripture says: “It is not the will of Him that any should perish [2 Peter 3:8-1]. God will forgive you and blot your sins if only you would repent and confess your sins. Today is the day of salvation, you are not promised tomorrow.

“I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live.” [Deuteronomy 30:19]