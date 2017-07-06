The Hebrew Review: Calling Back the Children of Israel

By Shalom Ysrayl

For the uplifting and encouragement of my people…

The calling back of the children of Israel. The word speaks to us, “If it be marvelous in the eyes of the remnant [we are the remnant, the children of the fathers] of this people in these days, should it also be marvelous in mine eyes, says the Mighty One.” [Zechariah 8:6]. This passage is the Resurrection of the children of Israel; if it’s marvelous in our eyes, how much more marvelous is it in the eyes of Yah, our Savior [Ezekiel 37…Dry Bones Live]. When they say; how will it be accomplished then you say, “Not by might, nor by power, but by My Spirit says Yah.” Yahweh bless you!