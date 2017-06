The Hebrew Review: The Lion of the Tribe of Judah

By Shalom Ysrayl

For the uplifting and encouragement of my people…

Until the Lions Story is Told, The Hunter will always appear as the Hero! “The calling back of the Children of Israel…The Prophet is calling us back to the Covenant…” We are the Hebrew People! This idea will allow us to experience an upgrade in our lives and neighbor hoods… A Solid People…!