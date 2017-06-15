The Hebrew Review

By Shalom Ysrayl

“For the uplifting and encouragement of my people!”

We are Hebrew People. It’s not like we have copied this identity from some other people. We haven’t! There are not another people upon the planet earth that are called Hebrew. “So, it’s true to reason, that we have identified ourselves.” If we have copied another people in identifying ourselves then produce your evidence, who is these people? Not Jews, they are not Hebrew people.

They are the children of Esau. [Hebrews-kinky hair, dark pigment].

Brothers and sisters, we have and are still suffering patiently, this is the reason, we here at the National Hebrew Society reach out to every Hebrew, to serve them and utilize resources that we have for us to be a people again with a nation state of ours.