The Walk to Remember

By Joandrea Reynolds
Initiation of positive change and progression brought members of Westside Christian Center together at City Hall on January 7 at 10 a.m. under hovering clouds in sixty degree weather participating in a walk to help restructure a community. Newness of hope was birthed for San Bernardino, CA; under the life changing inspirational leadership of Dr. Clyde A. Stewart who speaks newness into existence and demonstrates belief in it for residents of not only this city but inclusive of all those surrounding.
Rosalyn Bryant stated, “There is power behind and within unity and this march signifies the start of reversing hopelessness.” Too many deaths have altered the course of expectations for San Bernardino and futures have permanently been removed but this new day brought forth a year of change.
“The common cause for restored hope is why we are here”, First Lady Florence Stewart said. Actions led by faith brought down strong holds with each unified step. As this year progresses change is mandatory because of a walk destined to happen. Eyes were opened, joy ignited, and unity displayed. Thirteen year old Alexia Miller was quoted as saying “I need to help with change by inspiring adults and kids to be part of the change that will bring us all together.”