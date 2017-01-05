The Walk to Remember

By Joandrea Reynolds

Initiation of positive change and progression brought members of Westside Christian Center together at City Hall on January 7 at 10 a.m. under hovering clouds in sixty degree weather participating in a walk to help restructure a community. Newness of hope was birthed for San Bernardino, CA; under the life changing inspirational leadership of Dr. Clyde A. Stewart who speaks newness into existence and demonstrates belief in it for residents of not only this city but inclusive of all those surrounding.

Rosalyn Bryant stated, “There is power behind and within unity and this march signifies the start of reversing hopelessness.” Too many deaths have altered the course of expectations for San Bernardino and futures have permanently been removed but this new day brought forth a year of change.