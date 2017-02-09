This Saturday: 18th Annual Black College Expo

LOS ANGELES, CA- It’s that time of year again when high school seniors start narrowing down their college choices. On Saturday, February 11, the National College Resources will be hosting the 18th Annual Black College Expo.

The Black College Expo is where students who are interested in attending a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) can receive more information on different campuses, as well as to apply and get accepted on the spot. The application fees will be waived. For those that can’t afford to go to a four year university, there will be scholarships on the spot for high school seniors.

There will also be internships and career opportunities for recent college graduates that are in need of employment. Other programs and workshops that will be held throughout the day include: Students Think S.T.E.A.M.; The Movement Enrichment Program; Intervention, Mentoring, College & Career Planning; and Student Athlete Recruiting & Education Program.

The Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Los Angeles Convention Center located at 1201 South Figueroa Street in Los Angeles. For tickets and more information, please visit thecollegeexpo.org.