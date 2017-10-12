This Week’s Job Listings
2017-10-12
- Loomis – is seeking a Coin Wrap/Coin Processor in Ontario, CA. $9.50/hr. plus OT plus benefits. https://www.work4loomis.com
- Busy Manufacturing Facility – is seeking Machine Operators in San Bernardino, CA. $15.00 plus health benefits. Call (909) 296-4090
- Lucas Specialty – is seeking Temp Production Workers; will train, in Fontana, CA. $11.00/hr. Apply at 11105 Redwood Avenue, Fontana, CA. 92337
- Warehouse Selector Positions – in Chino, CA. $15.22-$15.82/hr. Apply at 16081 Fern Avenue, Chino, CA. 91708
- Hospital Housekeepers needed – evening work in Upland, CA. $12.50/hr. Call Michelle Valdez or Ana Garcia (562) 781-7001
- Certified Flood Restoration Tech needed – in Murrieta, CA. Call Manuel (951) 326-5090
- Auto Body Shop Hiring – in the Inland Empire, CA. Call Alex (951) 632-2886
- Material Handler Warehouse Positions Open – in Perris, CA. $10.50-$11.50/hr. Call (951) 823-0023
- Ranch Muffler and Truck Accessories – is seeking a Suspension/Hitch/Truck Accessories Installer in Temecula, CA. Call (951) 676-4043
- Flood Care Tech needed – in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. $13.00/hr. Apply at 3001 Red Hill Avenue, Bldg. #220, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
- Coronado Stone Products, a Unique Employee Based Company (that includes parolees and others who may need a second chance) – is seeking a Licensed Electrician and General Laborers in Fontana, CA. Apply in person 11191 Calabash Avenue, Fontana, CA 92337. indeed.com
- Pro Sites – is seeking an SEO Content Writer in Temecula, CA. indeed.com
- The Village Hemet – is seeking an Administrative Assistant-Health Care Center in Hemet, CA. indeed.com
- Premier Demonstrator Staffing – is seeking a (F/T) Traveling Sales Person (Costco Moreno Valley, CA) in Moreno Valley, CA. indeed.com
- Riverside Transit Agency – is seeking a Community Engagement Coordinator in Riverside, CA. $21.78-$30.49/hr. indeed.com
- Sears, Roebuck and Co. – is seeking an Office Associate in Hemet, CA. indeed.com
- Nike – is seeking a Seasonal Athlete in Lake Elsinore, CA. indeed.com
- Customs and Border Protection – is seeking a Border Patrol Agent (Direct Hire) in the United States. $40,511.00-$50,639.00k/yr. indeed.com
- California Conservation Corps (CCC) – is seeking an Energy Field Trainee in Fallbrook, CA. $1600-$1700/mo. indeed.com
- WinCo Foods – is seeking a Variety Stocker in Temecula, CA. indeed.com
- Pro Sites, Inc. – is seeking a Digital Account Specialist in Temecula, CA. indeed.com
- Department of the Navy – is seeking a Program Support Assistant (OS) in Camp Pendleton, CA. $40,404.00-$58,373.00k/yr. indeed.com
- H & M – is seeking a Sales Advisor in Temecula, CA. indeed.com
- Sprouts Farmers Market – is seeking a Grocery Clerk in Temecula, CA. indeed.com
- CBS Radio – is seeking a Promotion Assistant in Temecula, CA. indeed.com
- Personal Ventures – is seeking a Personal Marketing Assistant in Temecula, CA. indeed.com
- Barnes & Noble – is seeking a Book Seller Temp in Temecula, CA. indeed.com
- Pechanga Resort and Casino – is seeking a Utility Crew in Temecula, CA. indeed.com
- United States Postal Services – is seeking a Holiday Clerk Assistant in Temecula Valley, CA. $16.98/hr. indeed.com
- United States Postal Service – is seeking a City Carrier Assistant in Temecula Valley, CA. $16.41/hr. indeed.com
- Islander, Inc. – is seeking a Social Media Specialist in Temecula, CA. indeed.com
- Inland Empire Rescue Mission – is seeking a Rescue Mission General Manager (GM) in Corona, CA. $50,000.00-$60,000.00k/yr. indeed.com
- Andre Landscape Services, Inc. – is seeking a Land Care Team Member in the Inland Empire, CA. indeed.com
- Child Care Resource Center – is seeking a Program Assistant in San Bernardino, CA. indeed.com
- Car Max – is seeking a Buyer Assistant in Ontario, CA. indeed.com
- NACA – is seeking a Front Desk Receptionist in Upland, CA. $24,900.00-$29,100.00k/yr. indeed.com
- Heavy Equipment Colleges of America – is seeking a College Registrar in San Bernardino, CA. indeed.com
- Yogurtime – is seeking Help in Upland, CA. indeed.com
- Little Scholars, LLC – is seeking a (P/T) In-School Field Trip Teacher in Ontario, CA. $25.00/hr. indeed.com
- Under Armour – is seeking an Operations Support Team Mate-Team 4 in Rialto, CA. indeed.com
- Prime Healthcare Services HQ – is seeking a Coder Auditor Trainee in Ontario, CA. indeed.com
- Worldwide Business Ventures, Inc. – is seeking an Administrative Assistant in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. $12.00-$14.00/hr. indeed.com
- Amazon Fulfillment Services – is seeking a (F/T) Warehouse Associate in Eastvale, CA. $12.26/hr. indeed.com
- Sing Tao Newspaper (Los Angeles) – is seeking a News Reporter in Industry, CA. indeed.com
- La Salle Medical Associates – is seeking a Call Center Rep in San Bernardino, CA. indeed.com
- Crossmark – is seeking a Walmart Retail Merchandiser in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com
- MSA International, Inc. – is seeking a (P/T) paid Internship in Brea, CA. indeed.com
- Barnes & Noble – is seeking a Children’s Lead Book Seller in Chino Hills, CA. indeed.com
- Foothill Primary Care – is seeking a Medical Billing Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com
- Southwest Mobile Storage – is seeking a Shop Time Keeper in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. $12.00/hr. indeed.com
- Telecom Solutions – is seeking a Management Trainee in Pomona, CA. $42,000.00-$56,000.00k/yr. indeed.com
- Prime Healthcare Services HQ – is seeking a Paralegal in Ontario, CA. indeed.com
- Safeway Electric – is seeking a Payroll/Purchasing Assistant in Colton, CA. indeed.com
- Fox Valley Technical College – is seeking a Retention Coordinator in Riverside, CA. indeed.com
- San Bernardino County – is seeking a Medical Emergency Planning Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. $25.32-$34.81/hr. indeed.com
- Urban Conservation Corps of the Inland Empire – is seeking a Corps Member in San Bernardino, CA. $10.50/hr. indeed.com
- Bail Connection – is seeking a Bail Agent/Posting Agent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. $30,000.00-$45,000.00k/yr. indeed.com
- Progressive Management Systems – is seeking an Analyst in West Covina, CA. indeed.com
- Loomis – is seeking a Driver/Messenger/Assistant in Ontario, CA. $13.00-$14.25/hr. indeed.com
- Horizon Personnel Services – is seeking Help in Ontario, CA. indeed.com
- Inland Empire Utilities Agency – is seeking a Waste Water Treatment Plant Operator in Chino, CA. $26.23-$47.69/hr. indeed.com
- Computer Annex USA – is seeking Help in Ontario, CA. indeed.com
- Quinn Group – is seeking a Management Trainee in Riverside, CA. indeed.com
- Cardenas #33 – is seeking Help in Riverside, CA. indeed.com
- Appliance Installation and Service Corp. – is seeking a Warehouse Worker in San Bernardino, CA. $17.00-$21.00/hr. indeed.com
- Cal-Duct, Inc. – is seeking an Office Assistant in Bloomington, CA. $10.50/hr. indeed.com
- Morrison Supply Company – is seeking a Driver in Fontana, CA. indeed.com
- Silverhawk Plastering – is seeking Hod Carriers/Helpers in Covina, CA. $100.00-$150.00/ a day. indeed.com
- Loma Linda University Shared Services – is seeking a Health Policy Analyst in Loma Linda, CA. indeed.com
- Precision Ceramics Dental Labs – is seeking a Customer Service Rep in Montclair, CA. indeed.com
- Harold and Associates, LLC – is seeking a General Clerk II in Norco, CA. www.indeed.com
- Barnes & Noble – is seeking a Head Cashier (F/T) in Montclair, CA. indeed.com
- Maury Microwave Corporation – is seeking a Tool Crib Attendant in Ontario, CA. indeed.com
- Forward Furnace, Inc. – is seeking a Sales Person in Montclair, CA. $2,000.00-$2,500.00/mo. indeed.com
- Niagara Bottling Co. – is seeking a Strategic Planning Intern in Ontario, CA. indeed.com
- Tele Tech – is seeking a Talent Acquisition Specialist I in Ontario, CA. indeed.com
- Regal Entertainment Group – is seeking Floor Staff in San Bernardino, CA. indeed.com
- Freestone Optometric Center – is seeking a Scheduler in Rialto, CA. indeed.com
- licious – is seeking Help in Chino Hills, CA. www.indeed.com
- R. Horton, Inc. – is seeking a Design Center Coordinator in Corona, CA. www.indeed.com
- Otto International, Inc. – is seeking a Merchandise Assistant (Wholesale Apparel) in Ontario, CA. indeed.com
- International Vitamin Corporation – is seeking a Jr. Forecaster in Mira Loma, CA. indeed.com
- Morningside Recovery, LLC – is seeking a Copy Writer for Behavioral Health Facility in Irvine, CA. $35,000.00-$40,000.00k/yr. indeed.com
- New Life Foster Family Agency – is seeking a (F/T)/Flex Social Worker in the Inland Empire, CA. indeed.com
- Mission Healthcare Services, Inc. – is seeking a Scheduling coordinator in Ontario, CA. indeed.com
- Puritan Medical Equipment – is seeking an Intake Person in Glendora, CA. $11.00-$12.00/hr. indeed.com
- Telecare Corporation – is seeking a Unit Clerk On-Call in San Bernardino, CA. indeed.com
- United States Postal Services – is seeking a Casual (CED) in San Bernardino, CA. $15.00/hr. indeed.com
- Spray Enclosure Technologies, Inc. – is seeking a Design Draftsman in Rialto, CA. $14.00-$16.00/hr. indeed.com
- Target – is seeking a Seasonal Packer in Fontana, CA. indeed.com
- Thompson Pipe Group – is seeking a Laborer/Patcher in Rialto, CA. indeed.com
- Lot Worx – is seeking a Skilled Laborer in San Bernardino, CA. indeed.com
- Pinata Staffing – is seeking Labor in Ontario, CA. indeed.com
- Seldat – is seeking a Drayage Dispatcher in Fontana, CA. indeed.com
- Dependable Highway Express – is seeking a PM Dispatch Clerk in Ontario, CA. indeed.com
- APL Logistics – is seeking a Shipping and Receiving Assistant in Fontana, CA. indeed.com
- Schneider National – is seeking a Customer Service Rep in Fontana, CA. indeed.com
- Baselite Corporation – is seeking a Shipping and Receiving Clerk in Chino, CA. $12.50/hr. indeed.com
- Ground Services International, Inc. – is seeking a Material Handler in Ontario, CA. indeed.com
- TKC Holdings – is seeking a Shipping Staff in Fontana, CA. indeed.com
- Keefe Group – is seeking a Shipping Staff in Fontana, CA. indeed.com
- Shivnet, Inc. – is seeking a Packaging Associate in Ontario, CA. indeed.com
- Spectrum Brands – is seeking a Production Worker in Mira Loma Linda, CA. indeed.com
- Sundt Construction, Inc. – is seeking Labor in Pomona, CA. indeed.com
- GRG Pool – is seeking a Mason Laborer in Chino Hills, CA. indeed.com
- PJ Dreamwear, Inc. – is seeking a Shipping Coordinator in Orange, CA. indeed.com
- Hussmann – is seeking an Order Puller in Chino, CA. indeed.com
- General Micro Systems, Inc. – is seeking a Materials Manager in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com
- DSV – is seeking a Project Manager in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com
- Rite Staff, Inc. – is seeking an Experienced Carpentry Laborer in Corona, CA. $13.00-$16.00/hr. indeed.com
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. – is seeking a Furniture Packer in Riverside, CA. $12.75-$13.75/hr. indeed.com
- KeHe Distributors – is seeking a Warehouse Selector in Chino, CA. indeed.com
- NFI Industries – is seeking an Order Selector in Chino, CA. indeed.com
- Goodwill Southern California – is seeking a Material Handler I in Ontario, CA. indeed.com
- Multi Sales Company – is seeking a General Warehouse Laborer in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. $13.00-$15.00/hr. indeed.com
- Phoenix Group – is seeking a Shipping and Receiving Person in Corona, CA. $11.00-$12.00/hr. indeed.com
- Steris – is seeking a Warehouse Assistant I in Ontario, CA. indeed.com
- Non-Profit Organization – is seeking a Shipping Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. $16.00-$20.00/hr. indeed.com
- Made Goods – is seeking a Jr. Shipping Clerk in Industry, CA. indeed.com
- Flour Fusion Wholesale, Inc. – is seeking Packers and Packagers in Perris, CA. indeed.com
- Lineage Logistics – is seeking an Order Picker in Hunter Park, CA. indeed.com
- Crestwood Construction – is seeking General Labor in Redlands, CA. indeed.com
- Sync Staffing – is seeking Picking/Packing and Unloading Workers in Chino, CA. indeed.com
- PakLab – is seeking a Material Handler in Chino, CA. $13.00/hr. indeed.com
- Workforce Development – is seeking a Shop Laborer/Machine Operator in Fontana, CA. indeed.com
- US Foods – is seeking a Warehouse Selector, Night in Riverside, CA. indeed.com
- Roto-Rooter – is seeking a Field Laborer in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com
- Excellent Opto, Inc. – is seeking a Warehouse Clerk in Pomona, CA. $27,500.00-$35,500.00k/yr. indeed.com